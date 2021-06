Fisher-Price retira del mercado mecedora automática de bebés

En esta foto provista por la la Comisión de Seguridad de Productos para el Consumidor de EEUU se ve la silla mecedora automática para bebés de Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers. Fisher-Price retirará del mercado la silla después de la muerte de cuatro bebés, se informó el 7 de junio de 2021. This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers. Fisher-Price says it is recalling a model of its baby soothers, Friday, June 4, 2021, after the deaths of four infants who were placed on their backs unrestrained in the devices and later found on their stomachs. In a joint statement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fisher-Price said Friday it is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers, which are designed to mimic the motion of a baby being rocked in someone's arms. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)