Football: french Ligue 1 table
French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Lens 17 13 1 3 31 13 40
Paris SG 16 11 3 2 35 14 36
Marseille 16 10 2 4 36 15 32
Lille 16 10 2 4 33 20 32
Lyon 16 8 3 5 22 16 27
Rennes 16 7 6 3 27 24 27
Strasbourg 16 7 2 7 25 20 23
Toulouse 17 6 5 6 24 22 23
Monaco 16 7 2 7 26 27 23
Angers 16 6 4 6 17 18 22
Brest 16 5 4 7 21 27 19
Lorient 16 4 6 6 19 28 18
Nice 16 5 2 9 19 29 17
Paris FC 16 4 4 8 21 29 16
Le Havre 16 3 6 7 13 22 15
Auxerre 16 3 3 10 14 25 12
Nantes 16 2 5 9 14 28 11
Metz 16 3 2 11 17 37 11
AFP