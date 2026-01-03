Football: french Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Lens 17 13 1 3 31 13 40

Paris SG 16 11 3 2 35 14 36

Marseille 16 10 2 4 36 15 32

Lille 16 10 2 4 33 20 32

Lyon 16 8 3 5 22 16 27

Rennes 16 7 6 3 27 24 27

Strasbourg 16 7 2 7 25 20 23

Toulouse 17 6 5 6 24 22 23

Monaco 16 7 2 7 26 27 23

Angers 16 6 4 6 17 18 22

Brest 16 5 4 7 21 27 19

Lorient 16 4 6 6 19 28 18

Nice 16 5 2 9 19 29 17

Paris FC 16 4 4 8 21 29 16

Le Havre 16 3 6 7 13 22 15

Auxerre 16 3 3 10 14 25 12

Nantes 16 2 5 9 14 28 11

Metz 16 3 2 11 17 37 11

