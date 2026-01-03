Football: french Ligue 1 table

LA NACION

French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Lens          17 13 1  3 31 13 40

Paris SG      16 11 3  2 35 14 36

Marseille     16 10 2  4 36 15 32

Lille         16 10 2  4 33 20 32

Lyon          16  8 3  5 22 16 27

Rennes        16  7 6  3 27 24 27

Strasbourg    16  7 2  7 25 20 23

Toulouse      17  6 5  6 24 22 23

Monaco        16  7 2  7 26 27 23

Angers        16  6 4  6 17 18 22

Brest         16  5 4  7 21 27 19

Lorient       16  4 6  6 19 28 18

Nice          16  5 2  9 19 29 17

Paris FC      16  4 4  8 21 29 16

Le Havre      16  3 6  7 13 22 15

Auxerre       16  3 3 10 14 25 12

Nantes        16  2 5  9 14 28 11

Metz          16  3 2 11 17 37 11

