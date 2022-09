Francia aumenta a 30 céntimos por litro el descuento en el combustible a partir de este jueves

18/08/2022 PARIS, Aug. 19, 2022 -- A man fills the tank of his car at a gas station near Paris, France, Aug. 18, 2022. Due chiefly to the growing prices of services, food products and to a lesser extent manufactured goods, the yearly inflation in France stood at 6.8 percent in July, according to data published last week by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Food prices increased by 6.8 percent in July from 5.8 percent in June. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Gao Jing