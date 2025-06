Funcionarios de EEUU y China se reúnen en Londres para mantener conversaciones comerciales cruciales

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, on April 4, 2025. Markets extended a global selloff on April 4 as countries around the world reeled from US President Donald Trump's trade war, but the White House insisted the American economy will emerge victorious. Shock waves tore through markets in the United States, Europe and Asia after Trump's tariff bombshell, as foreign leaders signaled readiness to negotiate but also threatened counter-tariffs. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

TIMOTHY A. CLARY - AFP