GCCA: La industria del cemento y el hormigón aumenta sus esfuerzos de captura, uso y almacenamiento del carbono (CCUS) para acelerar la descarbonización

Major CCUS industry and government collaboration announced at Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) in Pittsburgh, USA. Left to right: Thomas Guillot, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association, Henriette Nesheim, Assistant Director General, Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy 鈥 and CEM CCUS Initiative Co-Lead from Norway, Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary, Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, US Department of Energy (Photo: Business Wire)