Honda apoya el proyecto de desafío de las personas “Go for it. We’ve got your back”

SANARI Profile: He started playing freestyle rap with his friends, which led him to create original music. He won the grand prize in "Over Flow Project supported by CAMPFIRE MUSIC" and made his debut as a rap artist at the age of 15. In July 2021, he will be the main cast member of the FOD drama "Given," in which he plays the role of Mafuyu Sato, and is actively working as an actor and artist. (Graphic: Business Wire)