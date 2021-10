HRW denuncia posibles "ejecuciones sumarias" por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad en Malí

31-05-2021 May 31, 2021, Bamako, Bamako district, Mali: Malian security forces supervised a gathering of about a hundred supporters who came to welcome the new president of the transition, Colonel Assimi Goita, upon his arrival at the airport of Senou-Bamako on Monday, May 31, 2021. The President of the transition went this weekend to the extraordinary ECOWAS summit that brought together West African heads of state in Accra on the Malian crisis. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Nicolas Remene