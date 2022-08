HRW insta al Gobierno de Japón a presionar a Camboya para que ponga fin a la represión sindical

26/06/2022 PHNOM PENH, June 26, 2022 -- Military police officers stand guard during a ceremony destroying illicit drugs in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 26, 2022. Cambodia burned more than 6 tons of illicit drugs and ingredients on Sunday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, officials said. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Sovannara