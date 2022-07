Hungría refuerza sus fronteras ante una nueva ola de inmigrantes procedentes de los Balcanes

10/02/2018 February 10, 2018 - Sid, Vojvodina, Serbia - Outside an abandoned factory close to the Serbian - Croatian border a Pakistani migrant relaxes in the afternoon sun. The young man claims to have been forced to leave Pakistan because of Taliban violence close to his village...Sid is a town and municipality located in the Srem District of the autonomous province of Vojvodina, Serbia. The town of Sid is located directly next to the Serbian - Croatian border..The Balkan route was officially closed over a year ago with Croatia and Hungary increasing border security which has led to migrants and refugees becoming stuck in Serbia. While the borders around Serbia have tightened there are still attempted border crossings every night. Many refugees and migrants choose to illegally cross the border into the EU because the asylum application takes a long time. The Majority of migrants from Pakistan prefer to illegally enter the EU rather than risk waiting for their asylum applications to be rejected and then forcibly deported back to Pakistan. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Edward Crawford