Irán traslada una contrapropuesta a Borrell sobre el acuerdo nuclear

10/06/2022 June 10, 2022, Shahrekord, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Iran: A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Iranian president EBRAHIM RAISI speaks during a ceremony in the city of ShahreKord, central Iran, 09 June 2022. According to Iranian TV (IRIB), Raisi said 'passing a resolution against Iran in IAEA will not stop us, we will not get even one step back from our right and position'. IAEA passed a resolution against Iran over its nuclear program earlier on 08 June 2022. A day after the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors censured Tehran for failing to provide ''credible information'' over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country, President Raisi took a firm stance saying Iran will not withdraw from its position. The UN atomic energy watchdog said that Iran was removing 27 surveillance cameras at its nuclear facilities, warning this could be a ''fatal blow'' to negotiations to revive a landmark 2015 deal. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Iranian Presidency