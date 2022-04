Israel anuncia el fin de las restricciones adicionales sobre Cisjordania y Gaza tras una jornada de calma

15/04/2022 April 15, 2022, Gaza, Palestine: Palestinians make gestures and chant slogans as they participate in a solidarity demonstration with worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted between the Israeli security forces and the Palestinians in Jerusalem (worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque), in light of the escalation of tensions during the past weeks in the West Bank and Jerusalem. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Yousef Masoud