Japón eleva a 50.000 el número de turistas que pueden entrar en el país tras una gran devaluación del yen

03/02/2022 February 3, 2022, Badung, Bali, Indonesia: Two travelers from Japan scanned a Covid-19 integrated smartphone application. as a requirement to enter Bali airport. The first regular international flight of Garuda Indonesia Airways, Airbus 330-300 with serial number GA 881, from Narita Airport of Japan, arrives in I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali. The flight which departs at 9:15 local Tokyo time, and arrives at 16:33 Bali time, contains travel industries people which consist of 6 Japanese citizens and 6 Indonesian citizens who living in Japan. This flight is considered the first international flight which come to Bali since Bali closed its international tourism since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Dicky Bisinglasi