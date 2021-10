La Administración Biden pone en marcha un nuevo plan para proteger la infraestructura de EEUU de ciberataques

January 20, 2021 - Washington, DC, United States: The White House stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump departs Washington with Americans more politically divided and more likely to be out of work than when he arrived, while awaiting trial for his second impeachment - an ignominious end to one of the most turbulent presidencies in American history. (Europa Press) *** Local Caption *** 07051676