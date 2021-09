La coalición de Gobierno mantendría su mayoría tras las elecciones legislativas en Islandia

01-07-2021 July 1, 2021, Paris, Ile-de-France (region, France: Within the framework of the Bilaterals of the Generation Equality Forum, President Emmanuel Macron received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iceland, Katrin Jakobsdottir, at the Elysee Palace, on 1 July 2021 POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Julien Mattia