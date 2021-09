La Comisión de Justicia del Parlamento italiano aprueba el cultivo doméstico de cannabis para uso privado

11-06-2021 June 11, 2021, Rome, Italy: Riccardo Magi 6000 Sardine movement and ''Meglio Legale'' association organized a demonstration in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele in Rome in which they brought six thousand legal cannabis plants to discuss issue of legalization and bring it to the attention of Parliament and citizens. Leader of ''Sardine'' movement Mattia Santori and Riccardo Magi, member of Parliament of ''+ Europa / Radicali'' party also participated. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Matteo Nardone