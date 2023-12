LGBTQ asylum seekers, DACA recipients, and undocumented individuals of Los Angeles will be treated to a first-of-its-kind holiday celebration this December 22nd at Heart Weho, located in the center of West Hollywood. This festive event is co-hosted by Los Angeles Blade, LA's Only LGBTQ newspaper, LGBTQ Latino advocacy group LOUD, and is co-sponsored by LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis' office, Equality California, Honor Pac, the Chairperson of the Los Angeles County Supervisors, Lindsey Horvath, the Ariadne Getty Foundation and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The event promises to be an inspirational evening of joy, love, and unity, providing a space for connection, education, and celebration during a difficult season for marginalized communities. (Graphic: Business Wire)