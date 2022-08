La coordinadora humanitaria de la ONU para los territorios palestinos pide un alto el fuego

06/08/2022 GAZA CITY, Aug. 6, 2022 -- Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after an airstrike in Gaza City, Aug. 6, 2022. At least 15 Palestinians have been killed and 125 injured as Israeli warplanes are continuing to strike military targets throughout the Gaza Strip for the second day on Saturday. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Rizek Abdeljawad