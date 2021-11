La eutanasia será legal en Nueva Zelanda a partir de este domingo

18-08-2021 (210818) -- AUCKLAND, Aug. 18, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A man wearing a face mask walks past Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 18, 2021. New Zealand confirmed three more Delta cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total number of community cases to 10 on Wednesday, including one fully-vaccinated nurse from an Auckland hospital. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Zhao Gang