La Fiscalía de Indiana investiga a una médico que realizó un aborto a una menor de 10 años

25/07/2022 July 25, 2022, Indianapolis, Indiana, United States: (Editors note image depicts profanity).A woman carries a placard saying 'Fuck Todd Rokita,' as abortion-rights protesters march around the Indiana State house during the demonstration. As the legislature is holding a special session to consider curtailing abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last month, abortion rights activists protested in Indianapolis. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Jeremy Hogan