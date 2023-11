International Postdoctoral Scholars in Cancer Research, Class of 2023. Back Row: Dongqi Xie, Ph.D. (left), Principal Investigator Jerry Shay, Ph.D. (middle), Pedro Nogueira, Ph.D. (right); Front Row: Debora Andrade Silva, Ph.D. (left), Hong-Yi Liu, Ph.D. (middle), and Maria Del Chica Parrado, Ph.D. (right). (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)