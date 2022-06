La Justicia de Estados Unidos rechaza acusar por desacato a los exasesores de Trump Mark Meadows y Dan Scavino

February 9, 2021 - Washington, DC, United States: WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 09: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (C) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate on February 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. Seventeen Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats to convict Trump of the charge he faces, �incitement of insurrection.� (Chip Somodevilla / CNP / Polaris)