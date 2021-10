La ONU advierte del "deterioro" de la seguridad en Malí y pide soluciones políticas

24-10-2021 October 24, 2021, Bamako, Bamako District, Mali: A commemorative ceremony was held this Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the MINUSMA headquarters in Bamako, Mali, in memory of the peacekeepers who fell for peace in Mali. The ceremony was held in the presence of a delegation from the United Nations Security Council, which met with the transitional authorities in recent days. The delegation, co-led by Niger's UN Ambassador Abdou Abarry, his French counterpart Nicolas de Riviere, and Kenyan Ambassador Martin Kimani, whose country holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, was also present. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Nicolas Remene