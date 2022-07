La ONU califica como "esencial" revertir las "tendencias negativas" entre israelíes y palestinos

25/07/2022 July 25, 2022, Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine: Gaza, Palestine. 25 July 2022. Palestinians celebrate ''Traditional Dress Day'' in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Every year on July 25th Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere commemorate the day wearing traditional clothes, singing traditional songs and performing the traditional Palestinian dancing known as Dabkeh. It is a national day for Palestinians to commemorate their history, cultural heritage, and folklore, and keep them alive despite Israel's continuous attempts to erase them POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Yousef Mohammed