La ONU pide al Gobierno de Filipinas que permita viajar a Maria Ressa a Oslo para recoger el Nobel de la Paz

May 7, 2019 - Manila, Philippines: Maria Ressa, 55, CEO and co-founder of Filipino news organization, Rappler. Ressa was one of a collection of journalists named Time magazine's Person of the Year, 2018. Prior to founding Rappler with nine others, she worked for CNN for almost two decades as an investigative reporter in South East Asia. A staunch critic of the Duterte regime, Ressa currently faces numerous criminal charges, for which she faces decades in jail. These charges have been widely condemned in the international community as being politically motivated. (Dave Tacon/Polaris)