La Policía abre una investigación por narcóticos sobre la tragedia en el macrofestival de música de Houston

06-11-2021 (211106) -- HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2021 shows the NRG Park, a complex where the Astroworld music festival was held in Houston, Texas, the United States. At least eight people died and scores of others were injured at the Astroworld music festival in the U.S. city of Houston on Friday night, officials said. The incident was said to have taken place at around 9:15 p.m. local time when rapper Travis Scott was performing. At least 17 people were transported to hospital after the crush and 11 taken by ambulance were in cardiac arrest, Houston officials said. Some 300 people were treated at a field hospital on the scene. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Lao Chengyue