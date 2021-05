La Policía rusa irrumpe en una reunión de dirigentes opositores y detiene a dos personas

10-06-2019 June 8, 2019 - Moscow, Russia: Single-person pickets of journalists in defense of the Medusa correspondent Ivan Golunov outside the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow. Police officers during the pickets. Golunov has been detained by police and accused of drug dealing. The journalist is known for his investigations into corruption among Moscow city officials. (Ivan Vodop'janov/Kommersant/Contacto) POLITICA INTERNACIONAL Ivan Vodop'janov