La subsecretaria de Estado de EEUU viajará a Uruguay y a Perú a partir de este domingo

03-08-2021 August 3, 2021, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, appears before a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing to examine authorizations of use of force, focusing on administration perspectives, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Credit: Rod Lamkey / CNP POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Rod Lamkey - Cnp