La terapia con células inmunitarias autólogas, usada en Japón, se incorpora al Hospital Vinmec para tratar a pacientes con cáncer en Hanoi (Vietnam), tras la transferencia de tecnología por parte de GN Corporation

NK cells and T-cells in vitro culture method, without feeder cells or animal serum or genetic manipulation, for immune-cell therapy to cancer patients developed and practiced in Japan was tech-transferred to Vinmec Hospital, Hanoi, Vietnam, which was accomplished in phases viz., (i) Cell processing facility infrastructure and equipment advisory, (ii) Training of biotechnologists from Vietnam in Japan, (iii) On-site, technical support in Vinmec hospital lab by Japanese experts (iv) Educational seminars to physicians, oncologists and (v) Interaction with regulatory authority in Japan, the PMDA and MHLW; spearheaded by GNC Japan. Immune-cell therapy with Thermotron RF8-EX radiofrequency hyperthermia, when added to conventional cancer treatment, yields increase in survival of cancer patients. These safety proven treatments practiced for long in Japan to manage most of the solid tumours are of interest to many cancer hospitals overseas to add them to their existing oncology services. (Graphic: Business Wire)