Las autoridades holandesas se incautan de una cantidad récord de cocaína en el puerto de Rotterdam

05-10-2011 October 5, 2011, Antwerp, Belgium: The Navigation Police are responsible for the police function in the seaports and the main marinas, on inland waterways as well as on all the waters under Belgian jurisdiction. Among its key tasks are the fight against human trafficking and illegal immigration, the fight against drugs, theft, terrorism, maritime pollution ... The navigation police have 2 police stations in Antwerp (source Belgian Federal Police / Direction de la police de la navigation). Antwerp, 2nd European river port (after Rotterdam) is faced with many major challenges for the coming years, the fight against trafficking of all kinds, Brexit, extension of its activities ... The navigation police are therefore a key player in the port. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Nicolas Landemard