Las fuerzas rusas preparan el asalto a la última localidad de Lugansk controlada por Ucrania

30/05/2022 May 30, 2022, Soledar, Ukraine: A view of a destroyed sanatorium in the town. Soledar, a town in the Donetsk region counting about 11,000 inhabitants before war, it is now deserted, the few civilians still leaving in town are in bunkers. The town is about 5 km from the east frontline and suffered in the last days loss and destruction. It is being hammered by Russian artillery as it sits along the crucial road that leads out of besieged Severodonetsk. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Rick Mave