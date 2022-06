Leonidas Iza asegura que las protestas se mantendrán hasta que el Gobierno de Ecuador acepte sus demandas

04/10/2021 October 4, 2021, Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador: President of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, or CONAIE, Leonidas Iza speaks to the press and supporters at the Arbolito Park in Downtown Quito before marching to the presidential palace to hold anticipated meetings with Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador's president..Ecuador's largest Indigenous organization, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) held highly-anticipated talks with President Guillermo Lasso after weeks of delays. Lasso, who appeared in the Pandora Papers and has dealt with a rival gang war in the country's prison system, expressed positivity about the dialogue. Indigenous leaders have urged the president to tackle mounting fuel prices and environmental concerns among others. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Vincent Ricci