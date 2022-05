Liberado el activista argelino Karim Tabu, detenido tras criticar al Gobierno en redes sociales

March 10, 2019 - Paris, France: An Algerian man holds his wife wrapped in an Algerian National Flag during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. An estimated 10,000 Algerians demonstrated at Place de la Republique, demanding Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to renounce seeking a fifth presidential mandate. (Omar Havana/Polaris)