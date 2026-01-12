LA NACION

Lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2026

BEVERLY HILLS, California, EE.UU. (AP) — Los ganadores de los Premios Globo de Oro 2026 entregados el domingo incluyeron a “One Battle After Another” (“Una batalla tras otra”), “Hamnet”, “The Pitt” y “The Studio”.

Cine

Mejor película de drama

“Hamnet”

Mejor película musical o de comedia

“One Battle After Another”

Mejor actriz, drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Mejor actor, drama

Wagner Moura, “O Agente Secreto”

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (“Si pudiera, te daría una patada”)

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Mejor actor de reparto

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

“Sinners”.

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

“O Agente Secreto” (“El agente secreto”), Brasil

Mejor película animada

“KPop Demon Hunters” (“Las guerreras K-pop”)

Mejor dirección

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Mejor guion

“One Battle After Another”, Paul Thomas Anderson

Mejor música original

“Sinners”, Ludwig Göransson

Mejor canción original

“Golden” de “KPop Demon Hunters”

Televisión

Mejor serie, drama

“The Pitt”

Mejor serie, comedia o musical

“The Studio”

Mejor actriz, serie de drama

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Mejor actor, serie de drama

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”.

Mejor actriz, serie musical o comedia

Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Mejor actor, serie musical o comedia

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”.

Mejor serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

“Adolescence”

Mejor actor, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”.

Mejor actriz, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”.

Mejor actriz de reparto de televisión

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Mejor actor de reparto de televisión

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”.

Mejor actuación de comedia de monólogos en televisión

Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”

Mejor pódcast

“Good Hang con Amy Poehler”.

