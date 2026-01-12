Lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2026
BEVERLY HILLS, California, EE.UU. (AP) — Los ganadores de los Premios Globo de Oro 2026 entregados el domingo incluyeron a “One Battle After Another” (“Una batalla tras otra”), “Hamnet”, “The Pitt” y “The Studio”.
“Hamnet”
“One Battle After Another”
Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Wagner Moura, “O Agente Secreto”
Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (“Si pudiera, te daría una patada”)
Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
“Sinners”.
“O Agente Secreto” (“El agente secreto”), Brasil
“KPop Demon Hunters” (“Las guerreras K-pop”)
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
“One Battle After Another”, Paul Thomas Anderson
“Sinners”, Ludwig Göransson
“Golden” de “KPop Demon Hunters”
“The Pitt”
“The Studio”
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”.
Jean Smart, “Hacks”.
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”.
“Adolescence”
Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”.
Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”.
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”.
Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”
“Good Hang con Amy Poehler”.
