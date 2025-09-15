Lista parcial de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025

LA NACION

LOS ÁNGELES (AP) — Una lista parcial de los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025, otorgados el domingo por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas en el Teatro Peacock en Los Ángeles.

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA

Britt Lower, “Severance”

ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

DIRECCIÓN SERIE DE DRAMA

Adam Randall, “Slow Horses″

DIRECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg, “The Studio”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

DIRECCIÓN SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Philip Barantini, “Adolescence”

GUION SERIE DE DRAMA

Dan Gilroy, “Andor″

GUION SERIE DE COMEDIA

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, “The Studio”

GUION SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

GUION PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES

“SNL 50: The Anniversary Special”

REALITY O COMPETENCIA

“The Traitors”

PREMIO HUMANITARIO BOB HOPE

Ted Danson y Mary Steenburgen

___

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

