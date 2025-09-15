Lista parcial de ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025
LOS ÁNGELES (AP) — Una lista parcial de los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025, otorgados el domingo por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas en el Teatro Peacock en Los Ángeles.
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA
Britt Lower, “Severance”
ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
DIRECCIÓN SERIE DE DRAMA
Adam Randall, “Slow Horses″
DIRECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg, “The Studio”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
DIRECCIÓN SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Philip Barantini, “Adolescence”
GUION SERIE DE DRAMA
Dan Gilroy, “Andor″
GUION SERIE DE COMEDIA
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, “The Studio”
GUION SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
GUION PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES
“SNL 50: The Anniversary Special”
REALITY O COMPETENCIA
“The Traitors”
PREMIO HUMANITARIO BOB HOPE
Ted Danson y Mary Steenburgen
Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.
