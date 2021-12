Lituania plantea prolongar el estado de emergencia en la frontera hasta el próximo año

29-09-2021 6662936 29.09.2021 A Polish border guard watches a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus. In recent months, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have reported an influx of undocumented migrants trying to cross into the EU from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Viktor Tolochko