Liverpool CCG y Community Pharmacy Liverpool lanzan FebriDx® en más de 100 farmacias comunitarias

Now available at 100+ pharmacies across Liverpool, the FebriDx point-of-care test detects and differentiates bacterial v. viral respiratory infections in 10 minutes. The FebriDx test will be used for patients with an acute cough at pharmacies under a new minor ailments service known as Pharmacy First, to enable rapid diagnoses and appropriate antibiotic prescribing – without the need for a GP appointment first. (Photo: Business Wire)