Llega a puerto ucraniano el primer buque amparado por el acuerdo con Rusia

03/08/2022 August 3, 2022, Istanbul, Turkey: Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tons of corn, leaves Istanbul, Turkiye and passes along the surroundings of July 15 Martyrs Bridge to reach Lebanon after inspections are completed by Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations (UN) of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) complete inspection. The UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports -- Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny -- for grains that have been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Onur Dogman