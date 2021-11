Los hondureños votan este domingo con una fuerte polarización que augura el retorno del 'zelayismo'

20-11-2021 November 20, 2021, San Pedro Sula, Cortes, Honduras: Xiomara Castro, the presidential candidate running under Libre Party waves a Honduran flag during their final campaign rally in San Pedro Sula..The Libre Party of Honduras, in opposition to the incumbent National Party, held its final rally in San Pedro Sula a week before the Presidential elections which will take place November 28, 2021. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Seth Sidney Berry