Los observadores de la OSCE denuncian la excesiva influencia de Orbán en el proceso electoral húngaro

03/04/2022 BUDAPEST, April 3, 2022 -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C, Front) speaks to supporters at a rally in Budapest, Hungary, on April 3, 2022. Orban's ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition has won Sunday's parliamentary elections, according to the preliminary results from the National Election Office. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Attila Volgyi