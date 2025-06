Lula llamará “personalmente” a Trump para que acuda a la COP30

SELFRIDGE ANGB, MICHIGAN - APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a visit with Michigan Air National Guard troops on April 29, 2025 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Trump will travel to Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan to hold a rally where he is expected to highlight his accomplishments during his first 100 days in office, including closing the border, job creation and the economy. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

SCOTT OLSON - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA