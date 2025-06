Lula propone a la ONU para dirigir discusiones entre Rusia y Ucrania

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on September 6, 2023 shows firefighters extinguishing a fire following a Russian missile attack, outside Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by HANDOUT / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian State Emergency Service " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

HANDOUT - Ukrainian State Emergency Servic