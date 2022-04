Más de 100.000 personas siguen en Mariúpol en condiciones límite frente al asedio ruso

03/04/2022 April 3, 2022, Krasnosilka, Odesa Region, Ukraine: Senior and young women sit on the bench next to funeral wreaths during the funeral ceremony of Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Serhii Shamut, 21, who was killed in battle near Mariupol on March 28, Krasnosilka, Odesa Region, southern Ukraine. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Yulii Zozulia