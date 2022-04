Mélenchon ve "una muy buena noticia" la derrota de Le Pen y cuestiona el apoyo a Macron

24/04/2022 April 24, 2022, Marseille, France: Jean-Luc Melenchon speaks to the press after casting his ballot during the second round of the French presidential elections. The second round of the French presidential election on Sunday 24 April 2022 will pit Emmanuel Macron against Marine Le Pen. In Marseille, Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came third in the first round, votes. He renews his call for the union of the components of the left to give a majority of progress in the Parliament and to oppose the policies in place whatever the person elected on Sunday. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Laurent Coust