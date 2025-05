Metales preciosos: El oro toca máximos de más de una semana por la debilidad del dólar

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts as he leaves after attending a summit held at Lancaster House in central London on March 2, 2025. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on March 2, 2025 warned that European security faced a once-in-a-generation moment, as he hosted crisis talks in London on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, just days after a Kyiv-Washington clash. Eighteen allies were gathered on the key question of security guarantees for Ukraine, all the more pressing after US President Donald Trump berated his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in an unprecedented White House blow-up. (Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP)

TOBY MELVILLE - POOL