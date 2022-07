México asumirá los cargos funerarios y de repatriación de los mexicanos fallecidos en el camión de Texas

29/06/2022 June 29, 2022, San Antonio, TX, USA: Maria Lopez (center) wipes away tears while joined by her daughters Alyssa Hernandez (right) and Marissa Hernandez (third from left) on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, near the scene where 51 migrants were found deceased inside a tractor trailer on the city's Southwest side. A memorial has grown for people to mourn the loss of life at the site off Quintana Road. Flowers, candles and crosses have been placed near the site as well as bottles of water to symbolized how tragically the people in the trailer lacked hydration or cooling as they perished. Artist Roberto Marquez was also present to paint a mural to honor the deceased. Marquez just last month also painted a mural in Uvalde to honor the Robb Elementary school shooting victims. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/San Antonio Express-News