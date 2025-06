Ministro alemán de Exteriores llega a Kiev para hablar del apoyo a Ucrania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) listens as the Finnish President addresses their joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on March 19, 2025. Ukraine's President Zelensky and First Lady Zelenska are on an official visit to Finland. (Photo by Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT

HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA - Lehtikuva