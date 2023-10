Mondee is unveiling a striking new brand identity and website to that reflects the company’s adventurous spirit and significant investment in technological innovations to offer unparalleled travel experiences. The visual identity was inspired by a sense of possibility and Mondee’s drive to go beyond the ordinary. Warm colors, a playful typeface, and a dynamic and emotive photography style amplify the wonder of travel. A bespoke graphic inspired by travel paths illuminates the options that Mondee provides for its customers. The new Mondee brand voice is clear, spirited, and engaging, ensuring that customers feel they have a partner that anticipates their needs and helps them have fun along the way. A messaging playbook helps every user find delight in Mondee’s diverse offering—whether they’re an industry veteran who’s seen it all or a traveler setting off on their next globetrotting adventure. (Graphic: Business Wire)