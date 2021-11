Muere un soldado polaco en un accidente en la frontera con Bielorrusia

01-09-2021 September 1, 2021, Wojnowce, Usnarz Gorny, Minkowce, Podlaskie, Poland: Polish soldier seen building a razor wire fence along the border with Belarus close to the village of Minkowce..The Polish government is introduce a State of Emergency on the border with Belarus in two voivodeships (the highest-level administrative division of Poland) to stop migrants crossing illegally. Under a state of emergency, Polish authorities will have the power to restrict the movement of people, including aid organisations or press in border areas. It's the first such measure since the 1981 declaration of martial law during communist times; past governments avoided declaring a state of emergency for natural disasters and even during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic..The European Union has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of pushing migrants into the bloc to create instability, in retaliation against EU sanctions. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Attila Husejnow