Mueren siete de las nueve personas atrapadas en un aparcamiento inundado en Pohang, Corea del Sur

08/08/2022 SEOUL, Aug. 9, 2022 -- Vehicles are submerged along a flooded road in Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2022. Eight people were killed and six others went missing as South Korea's metropolitan region was pounded by heavy rains, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Tuesday. Over 100 millimeters per hour of rains hit the capital Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul, on Monday night. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/NEWSIS