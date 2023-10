An illustrative summary of the research outcome with Neu REFIX Beta glucan presents, several “Firsts” to its credit; (1) Oral consumption of a food supplement alone, without any other drugs, reducing skeletal muscle fibrosis in MDX mice, (2) In clinical studies, increase in plasma dystrophin which is considered of relevance to correction of vascular smooth muscle pathology, (3) Clinically evident beneficial reconstitution of gut microbiome in patients with DMD in a 45- days clinical study, (4) Reduction of myocardial fibrosis with neu REFIX alone in MDX mice, (5) Slowing down the progress of DMD pathology evident by 6MWT, NSAA and MRC in a six-month clinical study when Neu REFIX was consumed along with standard of care medication; Neu REFIX 1,3-1,6 Beta glucan is a food supplement without any therapeutic claims; Not a drug or remedy to any illness. Research findings not to be construed as medical advice. Neu REFIX doesn’t contain any of the commonly notified 28 allergens.